Valley Venture Mentors expand to help existing businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the delta variant continues to spread, so does uncertainty for the nation’s economy.

Valley Venture Mentors is a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that’s goal is to help entrepreneurs get started. However, the organization has expanded its work during the pandemic to offer assistance and mentorship to existing businesses.

On Wednesday evening, Valley Venture Mentors hosted a Community Night for people to pitch ideas and receive feedback from professionals. The interim CEO of the organization, Chris Bignell, told 22News the community needs to work together.

“Whether it’s city officials, for-profit business, or the nonprofits like VVM, we’ve all tried to come together to figure out a way to help businesses in general. whether you’re a start-up or existing business,” Bignell said.

Bill Cole is a mentor and the president of his own organization, Living Local. Having gone through the process of starting a business, he knows what you should and should not do in the beginning.

“Testing your assumption is probably the biggest part of this equation when you’re trying to start something. You really think it’s right, you really think it’s going to work, then, of course, the realities of all are much more difficult than they seem,” Cole said.

Cole said the most important thing for people just starting out, is to find a community to network with and get support from.