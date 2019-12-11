Valley Venture Mentors to host last community night of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Venture Mentors will be hosting its last community night as well as their holiday fundraiser Wednesday night in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place within their building located on 276 Bridge Street at 5:00 p.m.

Entrepreneurs of all stages are welcome to pitch their ideas to mentors and receive feedback! This night is a great opportunity to build connections within the community as well.

Guests will enjoy music from Lazer 99.3 and craft brew beer from VVM Alumni White Lion Brewing along with games and a chance to win prizes.

Food, refreshments, and childcare will be provided.

Photo: Valley Venture Mentors

All funds raised will go toward serving the Valley Venture Mentors entrepreneurial community to help provide mentorship and accelerators in western Massachusetts.