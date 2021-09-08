ValleyBike now available in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents can rent bikes in Chicopee, thanks to ValleyBike.

The new bike station is located right outside Chicopee City Hall and is available to anyone. You can pay $2 at the bike station or you can purchase yearly or monthly memberships on the ValleyBike website.

ValleyBike has teamed up with cities all over the Pioneer Valley but this is the first time teaming up with Chicopee.

“It gives people who may not always have access to certain modes of transportation a different way to get places,” said Nathan Moreau, Associate City Planner for the city of Chicopee. “Being a pedal-assisted electric bike, it makes it easier for people who may not have the ability to ride a bike fully going up hills and stuff.”

Two additional bike stations are coming soon the Willimansett and Chicopee falls neighborhoods.