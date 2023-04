HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A work van caught on fire at an intersection in Holyoke on Wednesday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were called to a possible motor vehicle fire at Pleasant and Dwight streets.

Holyoke Fire Department

When crews arrived, they found a work van with fire and smoke coming from the engine and the front passenger compartments.

The fire has been put out, and there is no impact on traffic at the intersection at this time.