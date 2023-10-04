SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A van crashed into a house on Orange Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, a van went through a house at 376 Orange Street in Springfield just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. One occupant was extricated from the vehicle and brought to a nearby hospital, where they are expected to be okay.

No other injuries have been reported, and tenants inside the home have been displaced. The scene remains under investigation, and we will provide updates as soon as we receive them.