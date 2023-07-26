SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHousing will spend $13.3 million for the acquisition, renovation and extension of affordability of the 45-unit Van der Heyden apartment on State Street in Springfield.

According to MassHousing, the property owner will be spending more than $9 million to make major improvements to the apartments and has also agreed to a 20-year federal contract for Section 8 housing. A total of 18 apartments will be restricted to households earning up to 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and 27 apartments for households earning up to 50 percent of the AMI.

“The Van der Heyden Apartments are an important affordable housing resource in Springfield but are in need of substantial renovation for the residents,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay. “MassHousing is pleased that this transaction will result in the needed property improvements but will also ensure affordability for the residents for at least 20 years.”

The five-story, brick apartment building is located in Mason Square and was built in 1914. The building contains 33 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments. The first-floor commercial space will be converted into a supportive services area with an office and meeting room.

Renovations are planned for the next 12 months and include masonry repairs, roof replacement, window replacement, apartment and common area upgrades, new boilers, plumbing upgrades, heating, fire suppression and electrical improvements.

MassHousing has financed 14 rental housing in Springfield that total 2,757 units of housing in the city, spending more than $183.3 million.