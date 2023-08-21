WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are seeking the public’s help for information regarding vandalism reported at Munger Hill Elementary School this weekend.

According to the police department, between 7 p.m. Sunday night and 7 a.m. Monday morning, someone stole a skid steer and used it to topple multiple trees, tear up the school field, and damage the parking lot.

Westfield Police are asking if you have any information to call (413)-572-6200.

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.