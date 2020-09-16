Vandalism of the Springfield Black Lives Matter mural repaired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The vandalism of the Springfield Black Lives Matter mural has been repaired Wednesday.

City crews worked overnight to repaint the mural on Court Street, covering up a long set of tire tracks laid down Monday night.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he was disheartened by the act which came just one day after the mural was completed. He said he instructed Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to review surveillance footage and immediately hold the offending party responsible.

No word on the progress of that investigation.