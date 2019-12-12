Vape shop owners still uncertain on new regulations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the state’s ban on nicotine vape sales ended Wednesday, Vape shop operators aren’t clear on the newly enacted regulations.

Buckeye Brothers Smoke Shop owner David Glantz told 22News the state’s 75-percent tax on vaping products will send customers to Connecticut to purchase these products.

Glantz said the ban on flavored nicotine products pretty much wipes out that sector of sales.

“Most of the vape products are all flavored. You had menthol, you had strawberry, grape, mango, they were popular flavors,” said Gantz.

Glantz said his business will suffer greatly when the new regulations take effect next year, prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products.