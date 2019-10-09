Local vape shops losing business, closing since vaping ban

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It’s been more than a month since Governor Charlie Baker banned all vaping products in Massachusetts.

22News spoke with No-Limits vape and smoke shop in Westfield and he’s not sure he will be able to keep his business open if the vaping ban continues. Several shops have been forced to close their doors and lay off dozens of employees.

Mohammed Afzzal’s store remains open but with a lack of vape products on the shelves. The shop is only open because they sell tobacco products.

“Vaping has become more popular than other products we have in the store so I would say it takes around 70 to 80 percent of our business,” AFzzel said.

In Boston, a federal judged denied a temporary restraining order filed by shop owners who think the state-wide ban is illegal.

The first vaping-related death was reported on Monday. A Hampshire County woman in her 60’s died from a vaping-associated lung injury making her the first vaping-related death in Massachusetts.

The vaping ban will remain in effect until January 25, 2020.