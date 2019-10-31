VCA on Boston Road to no longer provide 24-hour emergency service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local animal hospital will no longer provide 24-hour emergency services.

The VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital in Springfield is only offering scheduled appointments.

As of November 25th you will no longer be able to take your pet there in an emergency. If your pet needs immediate medical attention you will have to go to a VCA hospital in Windsor, Connecticut, South Deerfield or North Grafton.

22News spoke with one local resident who is concerned about the lack of emergency animal care in the greater Springfield area.

“I don’t want to drive far if something happened to my animal,” said Tyria Bradley. “That’s crazy you know so they need to do something about that. We need something in our area you know for the animals.”

VCA said there is a shortage of ER veterinarians which has caused them to only offer scheduled appointments in Springfield.

They also said that in an emergency, you can call to see if they have any immediate openings.