WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to Balise Collision Repair for a vehicle fire on Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a vehicle caught fire inside the building located at 1800 Riverdale St. Crews were able to put out the fire before it ignited any exposures, according to a post on Twitter by the West Springfield Fire Department.

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

The repair shop has since reopened for business.