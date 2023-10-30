WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 5 in West Springfield is closed after a crash Monday afternoon.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), a vehicle crashed on the northbound side of Route 5 before the I-91 split. Drivers are getting by on the side of the ramps at this time.
MAP: Route 5 in West Springfield
No additional information was provided. 22News will update this story as soon as more details are released.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.