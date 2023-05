BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Fire and Police Department was called to Sturbridge Road for a vehicle rollover on Tuesday.

According to the Brimfield Fire Department, when crews arrived at the accident on Tuesday evening, they found a truck on its side. The driver was out of the truck and was not injured from the rollover.

Brimfield Police Department

There is no word on the cause of the rollover at this time. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.