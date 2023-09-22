WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past few days a string of vehicle thefts on the Westfield State Campus is now causing concern.

The school sent out a campus safety alert to all students that on Wednesday a vehicle was taken from the south lot and recovered in a neighboring town.

The individuals involved in this incident smashed a side window to enter the vehicle and used a specialized tool to start the engine. The thieves are now arrested, but Friday campus security had found that several unlocked vehicles had been entered in that same lot.

If you see any suspicious activity or vehicles in the Westfield State parking lot you are asked to call campus police at 413-572-5262.