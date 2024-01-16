RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after their vehicle went off the road and over a guardrail in Russell Tuesday morning.
According to Russell-Montgomery Police, at approximately 9 a.m., officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle that went off the road and over a guardrail on Route 23 in Russell.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle on the opposite side of the guardrail, with deployed airbags. The operator, initially trapped inside the vehicle, was assisted by passers-by and managed to exit through the rear hatch. Emergency services brought the operator to Baystate Noble, where they are expected to be okay.
Russell-Montgomery Police express gratitude to the Chester-Blandford Police Department for their assistance. The accident is currently under investigation.
