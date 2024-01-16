RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after their vehicle went off the road and over a guardrail in Russell Tuesday morning.

According to Russell-Montgomery Police, at approximately 9 a.m., officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle that went off the road and over a guardrail on Route 23 in Russell.

Courtesy of Russell-Montgomery Police Department

Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle on the opposite side of the guardrail, with deployed airbags. The operator, initially trapped inside the vehicle, was assisted by passers-by and managed to exit through the rear hatch. Emergency services brought the operator to Baystate Noble, where they are expected to be okay.

Russell-Montgomery Police express gratitude to the Chester-Blandford Police Department for their assistance. The accident is currently under investigation.