Vendors, business owners frustrated over bylaw changes to Brimfield Flea Market

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only cause of concern for Brimfield’s annual flea market.

The Brimfield Flea Market is still undecided for this year, and amid this uncertainty, owners found out there could be additional bylaws enforced on them.

Brimfield’s annual flea market is considered to be one of the largest in the country, and many vendors and business owners rely on the revenue it produces each year.

At Wednesday’s town meeting, some business owners expressed their frustrations about new bylaw changes proposed by the town, that would impose fines up to $200.

Dave Shultz, co-owner of Brimfield Barn told 22News, “I would have to police my vendors to make sure they hang their permits in their tents. I think that responsibly would carry onto me. If that doesn’t happen my vendor would get ticketed and I get fined.”

A vendor could be fined $25 dollars for failing to display their vendor permit, and a $50 fee for the owner if they sublet to multiple vendors in one space. The owner could lose their license if these actions are repeated.

The Brimfield Flea Market is scheduled to run from May 11-16 and then for one week in July and September. A decision on if the flea market will happen this year is expected to be made in late March.