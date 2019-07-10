Vendors from across the country head to Brimfield for antiques show

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the next five days, people from all over will flock to the Brimfield Antiques Show for some interesting finds.

Vendors coming from across the country will be in Brimfield selling unique items.

22News spoke to Michael Albanese from outside of Rochester, New York, who talked about his oldest item, which might be the oldest item in the whole show. He said, “Mammoth tooth which is 10,000 years old. It’s $1,500. I actually got it at a state auction of a collector.”

One show official said the most expensive item he’s seen sold was a $35,000 pool table.

If you can’t make it to the show this month, it happens again in September.