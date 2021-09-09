Venture X opens new Holyoke location

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Venture X is celebrating its newest location in Holyoke.

The premium membership-based workspace company is excited to open its 16,000 square foot co-working space. The company provides flexible workspace solutions, I.T. security, and amenities that workforces need to succeed. Venture X said they are excited to help create better workplace environments in western Massachusetts.

Ned Barowsky said, “It’s all flexible, you can rent by the day, by the hour, the week, the month.”

Venture X is located off I-90 and the facility also has free parking.