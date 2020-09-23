Verdict to be made on Springfield resource officer accused of physical altercation with student

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A verdict is expected Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Springfield Resource Officer Angel Marrero.

Marrero is facing charges in connection with an alleged physical altercation with a 15-year-old high schooler at Commerce High School in December of 2018. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in June 2019.

Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County DA, began an investigation into the alleged physical altercation in February after a video surfaced. An internal investigation by the Community Police Hearing Board into Marrero’s use of force and truthfulness about the incident also began in late February 2019.

