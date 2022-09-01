SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Opening the doors to a new and bright future for today’s youth. Veritas Prep High School held a grand opening celebration Thursday evening.

Founded with a mission of preparing students to compete, achieve and succeed. A diverse team was put together to design a school that brings the Springfield community together.

Rachel Romano, the Executive Director, said, “This week we opened our doors to serve our inaugural class of 9th graders and were thrilled to do that in a new facility. Our high school will serve students in grades 9 through 12 starting this year with the 9th grade and the school will grow over the next four years.”

As part of the grand opening celebration the new gymnasium was dedicated to the late Joshua Hurst who was an alumni of the school.