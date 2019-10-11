Verizon donates hundreds of iPads to Holyoke middle schools

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Holyoke Stem Academy received iPads Thursday night as part of the school’s new partnership with Verizon.

Verizon’s innovative learning initiative has been launched in more than 100 middle schools nationwide, and in Holyoke, the STEM Middle Academy and William R. Peck Middle School are joining the program.

Between the two schools, more than 500 iPads will be donated to allow technology to become a bigger part of the classroom.

Liana Mead, a 6th grader at the academy told 22News, “It’s pretty cool. My math teacher said we will be using the iPads a lot in class, but right now, we have workbooks.”

Verizon also has innovative learning coaches in both schools to help teachers incorporate the technology into their curriculum.

The iPads represent a donation of around $1.8 million per middle school.