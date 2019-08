HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Verizon truck’s bucket was destroyed when it attempted to go under a bridge on Jackson Street in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Department Lieutenant Isaias Cruz told 22News the accident happened just after 2 p.m.

Luckily, no one was hurt when it happened, but the truck’s bucket was completely demolished.

Traffic in the area was interrupted for a short period of time to allow crews to clear the roadway.

No further details were provided.