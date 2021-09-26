Vermont Day at the Big E brings in 169K people

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was Vermont Day at The Big E and over 169,000 people packed into the fairgrounds.

In total, 169,006 fairgoers attended The Big E, according to a spokesperson for the Eastern States Exposition. 

