Vermont State Police searching for convicted killer with ties to Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal, state and local authorities in Vermont are searching for a convicted murderer on the run who has ties to the Springfield area.

The Vermont Department of Corrections, State Police, Bellows Falls Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals are searching for 55-year-old William Wheelock. Wheelock is a convicted murderer who according to police, removed his GPS ankle monitoring device while on furlough and has not been heard from since Wednesday.

Wheelock is described as white, 6’2″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, thinning gray hair, and the numbers “666” tattooed on his left eyelid. Authorities say he has ties to the Springfield, Massachusetts area.

Vermont State Police added that based on his behavior, Wheelock should be considered unpredictable and potentially dangerous. If you see him, please do not approach him.

Instead, immediately dial 911 or call the Vermont State Police at (802) 241-5000.