Veteran deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke at 56, 47 had COVID-19, over 90 still positive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths COVID-19 CASES at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has increased to 56 Friday, according to the Office of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that out of the 56 veterans who’ve passed away, 47 tested positive for COVID-19, seven tested negative, one test result is pending and one is unknown. On Thursday, HHS reported 52 veteran resident deaths, the four who died on Friday tested positive for the virus.

The following numbers were also reported by the state:

92 veteran residents have tested positive

73 veteran residents have tested negative

5 veteran residents have pending tests

The number of employees at the Soldiers’ Home who have tested positive for COVID-19 remains at 81 Friday. HHS said the Soldiers’ home is closely tracking the proper use of personal protective gear and will continue to enforce strict rules.

Additional staff with nursing and facilities experts are being brought onboard, including four additional nursing executives coming next week to focus on training and development, monitoring infection control procedures, staffing, quality improvement.