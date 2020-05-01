Veteran deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke stands at 83 with no new deaths Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of Health and Human Services on Friday, reported no new deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke as the death toll stands at 83.

This is the second time since the death toll hasn’t increased in a day since the outbreak began at the Soldiers’ Home. Out of the 83 dead, 71 tested positive for Covid-19, 11 tested negative and one cause of death us still unknown. The number of employees who have also tested positive for Covid-19 remains at 81.

As o Friday, 80 veterans at the Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for the virus, 61 tested negative and one test result is pending. The latest numbers were reported by HHS:

106 residents are onsite

36 residents are offsite

32 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

4 residents are receiving acute care offsite

One woman whose father is at the hope spoke with us about their experience.

She says her father tested negative and has been moved to Holyoke Medical center where the staff has been communicating with them frequently.

HHS says the home will be bringing on additional staff on Monday to ensure adequate staffing.

Both the federal government and state attorney general’s office are investigating the outbreak and deaths at the home.



