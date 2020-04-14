Veteran deaths continue, COVID-19 cases to rise at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four more veterans have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, according to the state on Tuesday.

According to the state’s Office of Health and Human Services, 44 veterans have died with 36 testing positive for COVID-19. One hundred veteran residents have tested positive for the virus, which is 12 more than Monday and 79 staff members have also tested positive.

“It’s unbelievable to see the numbers go up each day. It’s our veterans, it’s the people who fought for our freedom with a lot of stories to tell its difficult to see these guys go down with a contagion,” said Cheryl Turgeon, daughter of a veteran.

Turgeon told 22News her father is a Korean War Veteran and he’s one of the 77 veteran residents who’ve tested negative for the virus. He does have pneumonia and is being constantly monitored in an isolated room. She is receiving regular updates.

Testing for veterans is also now being expedited through a partnership with Holyoke Medical Center and Baystate Health, with a 24 hour turnaround.

Forty-four veterans have been transferred to Holyoke Medical Center, three have passed away and 15 have tested positive.