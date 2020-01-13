Veteran suicide prevention campaign to be discussed in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A round-table for a statewide veteran suicide prevention campaign will be starting Monday in Westfield.

Massachusetts Representative John Velis is among the state and local officials who will convene for a round-table discussion on Home Base’s Statewide Suicide Prevention Campaign.

The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Western Massachusetts Hospital on 91 East Mountain Road.

Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program, is the largest private-sector clinic in the country dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the state legislature has recognized and supported Home Base’s effective and successful treatment model in recent state budgets, including an allocation of $1.3 million for the current fiscal year. The Legislature continues to partner with Home Base to expand Veterans’ mental health services statewide.

