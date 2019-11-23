Veteran support center opens in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new source of assistance for western Massachusetts military families.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday at the new Empowerment Center in Agawam.

It’s a place where veterans and gold star families can go to get free products; everything from food, to clothing to baby supplies.

The President of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation told 22News the empowerment center provides these American heroes and their families with needs they may not otherwise be able to afford.

“It’s a hand up instead of hand out,” Don Cox said. “It gives them a place to fulfill their wants and needs for their families and it provides the assistance they can’t get from other organizations runs.”

The Empowerment Center is located at 104 Ramah Circle South in Agawam.