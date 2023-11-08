AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be honoring Veterans and active military members this weekend with free admission to the park as well as discounted tickets for family members.

Veterans Weekend will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the park. Veterans that present a valid military ID can receive a complimentary park admission and up to four discounted admission tickets for family members.

“In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six Flags New England,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”

Six Flags will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m. There will also be several activities over the weekend to honor our veterans:

Opening Military Celebration (Daily);

Live Entertainment;

Patriotic Stilt Walkers;

Americana Decorations;

Patriotic Music;

Looney Tunes Characters;

Roaming Entertainment;

Recruitment Displays;

Kids Boo Fest Activities