Veterans and civilians line the streets in honor of fallen soldier

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People holding flags stood in silence along the road to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in tribute to the fallen Green Beret, Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa.

Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa’s body arrived at Westover Metropolitan Airport in Chicopee on Monday morning, before a procession made its way to the funeral home in West Springfield.

Members of the Greater Springfield chapter of the Disabled American Veterans provided an honor guard as the procession crossed the North End Bridge.

“All give some, and some give all,” DAV member Herb Colon told 22News. “This individual, he gave it all. So we should show respect in honor for his ultimate sacrifice.”

Parents like Louis Sacco brought their young children to let them know about the sacrifice made by our military men and women.

Sacco told 22News, “I figured it’s never too early to start teaching them about what we do to support the soldiers and what we do to pay homage when one of them dies in the line of duty.”

Many veterans and their families were among those assembled near the war memorials on the West Springfield town common.

George Daviau of Agawam, who served 20 years in the army, explained “I just felt as though this is my way of showing their family that I appreciate what the young man did, for losing his life for American people.”

Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa will be buried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam on Tuesday.