CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Veteran Center is hosting another Veterans Game Night on Tuesday.

Families can play video games, board games, card games, and more at the event, according to a news release from the Springfield Veteran Center.

Important information and resources for veterans will be offered at the event. There will also be giveaways and gift certificates from local businesses and attractions. Pizza, appetizers, and beverages will be offered.

“It’s just an incredibly fun night to bring people together,” said Stephanie Shaw, one of the organizers for Game Night and the director of Veterans’ Services for the city of Chicopee. “There is something for every interest from traditional board and card games to sitting down and learning what Dungeons & Dragons is all about to check out video gaming in the world of Pokemon, Xbox, and the like. And during the night, you can walk over and get information on veteran benefits and resources in our region. It’s a winning combination. Our last game night was so popular that we’re bringing it all back again.”

Frost Call, which is a Boston-based non-profit veterans’ organization that hosts multiple in-person gaming events for veterans, will be present to assist with gaming platforms and help organizers with a list of gaming activities throughout the night.

Veterans Game night will be on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee. Entry is free but people will need to RSVP.