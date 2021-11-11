Veterans and Military Service Center opens at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College observed Veterans Day with the grand opening of a new addition to the school’s campus.

Following an annual ceremony for Veterans Day at Springfield College, a ribbon cutting was held for the school’s new Veterans and Military Service Center. The new space offers a variety of resources and support services for military members in the community.

GA Veterans Coordinator Logan Large said, “No one comes back unscathed and having a place where they can call their own, and feel that they can come to a place that’s comfortable.” He added that the new facility will help accommodate the school’s growing population of military service members.

The Veterans and Military Service Center is located on Middlesex Street, near the college’s archway.