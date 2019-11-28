Veterans celebrate Thanksgiving together at Holyoke church

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of veterans celebrated this Thanksgiving together in Holyoke on Thursday.

The organization is giving back this Thanksgiving by inviting all veterans to attend their free lunch, which isn’t limited to just Thanksgiving.

Community Roots hosted a Thanksgiving veterans lunch program at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Holyoke Thursday. Community Roots brought veterans together from across western Massachusetts.

They enjoyed the traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and all the fixings, but these luncheons are more about the day than the holiday. Veterans don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to receive a meal, Gina helps to feed veterans every Thursday right here from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We can deal with everything, if you are hungry, come see me,” said Gina Nelson.

Several state lawmakers joined the veterans for the Thanksgiving Luncheon. State Representative Aaron Vega told 22News he and his Statehouse colleagues work especially hard to make sure veterans in western Massachusetts have all of the resources they need.

“An on Thanksgiving, it’s no different whether they’re here because they have nowhere else to go or maybe this is their second meal or the start of their day I think this is just one more way that we reach out here in western mass to our veterans to make sure we say thanks for their service,” said Rep. Vega.

On top of the delicious food, several veterans also took home raffle prizes that included warm blankets, gift cards, and sweet treats. Click here to find out how you can support the organization.