Veterans come together to honor fallen soldiers in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For as long as anyone can remember, the town common has been the site for patriotic observances in West Springfield, and once again, patriotic fervor was deeply felt on the town green this Memorial Day.

A wreath at the veterans memorial monuments highlighting the sacrifices of so many West Springfield residents who died fighting for their country.

Veteran groups came together to remember those who came before them and one West Springfield resident honored his hometown during this day.



“To honor fallen comrades and because I grew up in this town, I grew up in that building across the street, the American legion post. And since I was a young man it’s been instilled in me that hasn’t changed a bit,” said John Wellman, a West Springfield veteran.

A memorial was conducted from the gazebo at the town where both participants and onlookers alike were moved by the reason they gather each year.



“It’s memorial day, it is the time to remember all the veterans who have given their lives for our country,” said Carol Smith of West Springfield.

Residents hope new generations will continue to attend these ongoing tributes that have meant so much and can carry patriotism forward into the future.