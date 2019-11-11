Veterans Day: What’s open, what’s closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is Veterans Day, a national holiday that honors all Americans who have served their country in the armed forces.

Most banks will not be open today, and all federal and municipal offices, including the post office, will also be closed. However, many stores and restaurants will have special promotions for veterans today. Most restaurants and retail stores will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day.

Students will have the day off, and libraries will be closed as well. As for public transportation, the Franklin Regional Transit Authority will not be offering service today.

Springfield and Northampton-area buses will be on Sunday service.