Veterans Day: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Wednesday is Veterans Day, a national holiday that honors all Americans who have served their country in the armed forces.
Most restaurants and retail stores will be open for business and will be offering various discounts for veterans throughout the day.
Take a look at what is open and closed on this holiday below:
- Banks: Most closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Schools: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- RMV: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Shopping Malls: Open
Public Transit
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No service
- PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area buses are on Sunday service; Changes also to UMass Transit. Click here for details