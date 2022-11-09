HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) recognizes Veterans Day with a campus ceremony on Wednesday.

The keynote speaker of the event will be U.S. Army veteran James K. Bradford of Springfield, who is a retired police officer and lawyer, and a two-time graduate of HCC from the classes of 1972 and 2022, according to a news release from HCC.

Liz Golen, the coordinator of Student Activities, will deliver opening remarks, then there will be the posting of colors by the Honor Guard from Westover Air Reserve Base and the Pledge of Allegiance led by officers of the HCC C.A.M.O. Club (Civilian and Military Organization).

Isabel Vigneault, a business administration major will be singing the Star Spangled Banner. Robert Vigneault, HCC’s Veteran and Military Services counselor, will narrate the MIA/POW Table of Honor ceremony and will lead a discussion called “What is Veteran’s Day?”

The event will be on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Room on the third floor of HCC’s Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development. All participants and guests are invited to stay after the ceremony for a free lunch.