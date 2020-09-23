Veterans Dragon Boat USA to deliver care packages to Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Dragon Boat USA spent Tuesday night putting together care packages for those at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

This took place at the Sue Ellen Panitch River Access Center.

Inside the packages, vets will find boxes of chocolates and thank you cards made by hundreds of children in the community.

Anna Symington is the Co-Founder and a trainer for the team. She says the project, Home of the Brave, is a way of letting veterans in the home know they are not alone.

“Similar to the soldiers who were getting them that were abroad. It was bringing some of home to them,” said Symington. “So, by doing this we’re hoping to bring that joy as well.”

The team will be delivering more than 100 care packages to residents at the Soldiers’ Home Wednesday and another 24 will go to veterans at Holyoke Medical Center.