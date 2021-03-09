Veterans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Holyoke Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Holyoke War Memorial in Holyoke Tuesday.

Appointments have already filled up for the morning but walk-ins will be accepted in the afternoon.

The clinic is located at 310 Appleton Street and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vets of all ages who are enrolled in the VA Healthcare System are eligible. Vaccinations will run strictly by appointment from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Scheduled patients should arrive no earlier than 10-minutes prior to their appointment

Enrolled veterans regardless of age are eligible to receive the vaccine

Patients will be scheduled for the second dose prior to leaving the clinic

Parking is available along Maple Street

Enrolled veterans should bring their VA health card

Vaccine availability during the afternoon walk-in clinic is first-come, first-served

Mask and physical distancing required. If possible, the clinic is asking that veterans not bring anyone with them to the clinic

Veterans not enrolled with VA can apply online

Walk in vaccinations will be available from Noon until 3:30 p.m. or until the doses run out.