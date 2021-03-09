Veterans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Holyoke Tuesday

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Holyoke War Memorial in Holyoke Tuesday.

Appointments have already filled up for the morning but walk-ins will be accepted in the afternoon.

The clinic is located at 310 Appleton Street and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vets of all ages who are enrolled in the VA Healthcare System are eligible. Vaccinations will run strictly by appointment from 9 a.m. until Noon.

  • Scheduled patients should arrive no earlier than 10-minutes prior to their appointment
  • Enrolled veterans regardless of age are eligible to receive the vaccine
  • Patients will be scheduled for the second dose prior to leaving the clinic
  • Parking is available along Maple Street
  • Enrolled veterans should bring their VA health card
  • Vaccine availability during the afternoon walk-in clinic is first-come, first-served
  • Mask and physical distancing required. If possible, the clinic is asking that veterans not bring anyone with them to the clinic
  • Veterans not enrolled with VA can apply online

Walk in vaccinations will be available from Noon until 3:30 p.m. or until the doses run out.

