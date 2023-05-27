WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Athenaeum opened a new exhibit called Courage in Action: Two Centuries of Service by Westfield Veterans.

The exhibit will display more than 130 artifacts that document Westfield veterans’ military service from the Revolutionary War to Desert Storm. Some of items on display include military uniforms, firearms, gas masks, and flags that were used in almost every battle that the U.S. was in.

The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but it will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday.