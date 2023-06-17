SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, the Kingdom Minded International Ministries and the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers are hosting a Father’s Day breakfast.

This veteran’s Father’s Day breakfast will be held at the Springfield Greek Cultural Center from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. People will be heading into the cultural center for pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, toast, butter, jelly, coffee, and juice.

Those hosting the breakfast say this event is the first of its kind and they are hoping to make it a yearly event for veterans. Veterans who plan to attend the event are being asked to call the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center to register to be put on the event list.

Seating is limited for the first 60 veterans, so the hosts recommend that you call the center at 413-731-0194, and bring your veteran ID card.