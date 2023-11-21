SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans, first responders and their families will be able to attend the Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center this year for free.

The Springfield Boys and Girls’ Club, who run the annual Festival of Trees, received a $10,000 sponsorship from AT&T which will allow the free admission.

“We are happy that AT&T is supporting the Springfield Boys & Girls Club as we usher in the 23rd Festival of Trees,” said Vincent Borello, Executive Director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. “Together, we are welcoming our first responders, veterans, and the community to a Christmas Tradition.”

Veterans and first responders will just need to provide their credentials at the door to get in for free. The Tree of Festivals will be held this year from Friday, November 24 to Sunday, December 10 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Everyone can attend the first day of the event for free.

The Festival of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers of the year that supports the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Local companies purchase and decorate themed holiday trees that are displayed through the building alongside holiday music and raffles.