Veterans, first responders receive free admission to Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park honored everyday heroes on Wednesday night while giving them a chance to build a more meaningful bond with their community.

Military service members and first responders were allowed free admission to the light show on Wednesday night. The C3 Forest Park Police took the opportunity to connect with the children they serve.

“The C3 units do a lot for the community,” said Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood. “Tonight’s C3 Forest Park they sponsored some buses and we brought some kids through Bright Nights. It’s the same C3 group that does the trick or treat and they will have a Christmas party next Saturday, they do a lot for their community.”

The C3 Unit of Forest Park is dedicated to building stronger bonds between law enforcement and the community they serve.