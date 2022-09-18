SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 60 veterans on motorcycles rode the streets Sunday to call attention to the need to re-start fundraising for the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial.

The pandemic had thrown a roadblock into the long planned project on the grounds of the town’s senior center. But, on Sunday afternoon the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a fundraising event at the Springfield Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street.

Tony Glusko, Chairman of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee told 22News, “We have support from the town of East Longmeadow, and some of our biggest advocates are Congressman Neal, Representatives Angelo Puppolo, Brian Ashe and State Senator Eric Lesser.”

Up until Sunday, the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee had raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars toward the overall cost of the memorial, which is $600,000.