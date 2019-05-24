Veterans in Chicopee help students understand the meaning of Memorial Day

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP)- Students across the nation will have off on Monday but not all of them understand why.

Students and Veterans in Chicopee observed Memorial Day a few days early Friday morning.

Veterans from The American Legion Post 275 gathered with students from The Barry Elementary School in Chicopee to teach them what Memorial Day is really about.

Veterans lead students in a special wreath ceremony outside the school. They also spoke with the students about the holiday and answered questions about what it’s like being in the military.

Memorial Day hits closer to home for 4th grader Evelyn Parker who will be spending the holiday with her uncle.

“I’ll be seeing my uncle who served in the Marines and I want to ask him what it was like to be in the Marines and if he has any stories to tell me,” Parker said.

One Marine who shared his story Friday morning was former Sgt. Robert Kough.

He said he was happy that the students had so many questions about what it was like serving his country.

“I love it when the kids are asking about our country, about our memorial day, and getting the answers from people who have been there and served. That’s what its all about honoring them and the kids learn more and more and that’s why we come to schools to bring them a little more information, Sgt. Kough said.”

