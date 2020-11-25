Veterans in Springfield receive Thanksgiving care packages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Golden Years Home Care Services in East Longmeadow is giving out “Appreciation For Your Service” Thanksgiving care packages to veterans in Springfield.

The elder care agency partnered with Veterans Outreach Centers of Mass, Inc., Commonwealth Care Alliance, and Springfield Pharmacy to deliver care packages to veterans at 40 Cass Street and Maple Court in Springfield Tuesday.

Veterans were given care packages that included a turkey provided by Golden Years Home Care as well as supplies from the organizations that included toothbrushes, gloves, hats, socks, shampoo, hand sanitizers, masks, deodorants, soap, razors, and more.

“As a Vietnam era veteran, I am proud that Golden Years cares and gives support to all military and

Veterans. I am honored to be the liaison that my fellow Vets reach out to. I cannot express how grateful I am to be given this opportunity,” said Paul Rasid, Regional Director/Veterans Liaison.

“We must always remember our Veterans for the sacrifices they have made to help keep us free and safe,” said Cesar Ruiz, Jr., president/CEO of Golden Years Home Care Services.