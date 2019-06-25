Veterans learn about programs available to them after serving in the military

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A veterans resource fair was held in Chicopee Monday night.

Chicopee Veterans Services, VA Healthcare, and the Springfield Vet Center came together to help veterans learn about all of the programs available to them after serving in the military.

John Paradis with the Veterans Health Administration said sorting out all of the resources available can be overwhelming when returning from active duty.

He told 22News, there are benefits in areas including healthcare, taxes, and education that veterans may not even know they’re entitled to.

“We do like a veterans 101 for them while they’re here,” Paradis explained. “We’re here for four hours, and with local, state, and federal benefits we’re here to answer their questions and hopefully to have them connect with benefits they’ve earned.”

There are hundreds of events every year where veterans can learn about the benefits available to them, including a large veterans picnic in the park, planned for October in Wilbraham.