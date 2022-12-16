CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The free veteran’s lunch that was being held at the Chicopee Elks Lodge on Friday has been canceled.

Chad Wright, the associate director of the Building Bridges Veteran’s Initiative, told 22News that the free veteran’s dinner that was going to be held at 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday at the Chicopee Elks Lodge is canceled due to the weather.

Building Bridges brings veterans together with free meals to share friendship and support 10 New England communities and growing, according to their website. Their next event will be on Sunday in Northampton at the Majestic Saloon for an LGBTQ brunch at 10:00 a.m.